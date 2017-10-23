Hartshorne Seeks Federal Funds

The City of Hartshorne now has evidence not just of money taken from city accounts but other cash they missed out on.

The city council is working with the county emergency manager to see if there's any way to recoup money from past disaster declarations when surrounding towns received federal aid.

The emergency manager said today, while it may be possible to get help for past storm damage, there is no help available for money stolen from the town.