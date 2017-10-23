Muskogee Man Exposed Himself At Woman's Door, Prosecutors Say

A Muskogee man is charged with outraging public decency after prosecutors say he exposed himself to a woman at her house.

Sherman Lashawn Henderson, 30, is charged in Muskogee County District Court with public intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substance along with the outraging public decency charge.

According to an affidavit filed with the case, Henderson walked up to the woman’s house on Oct. 18 on Summit Street and knocked on her door.

When she answered, the affidavit states, Henderson asked “if she wanted to see his thing.” She closed the door on him, and he went to her dining room window and stared at her through it.

When police made contact with him, they stated that he appeared disoriented and was sweating profusely.

They found a substance they believed to be marijuana in his pocket.