Woman's Van Burglarized With Child Inside At Tulsa Carwash

A woman says someone burglarized her van at a Tulsa carwash while her baby was sitting in the back seat.

Emily Claudio's Facebook post about the incident has been shared more than 2,000 times.

The two surveillance videos she posted have been viewed a combined 207,000 times, all in an effort to alert and prevent this from happening to someone else.

Claudio was vacuuming out her van Sunday when she noticed people in another vehicle doing the same.

Just a short time later she says that same car pulled up next to her.

"The gentleman had actually, got out of his car and looked at me, but I didn't even see him at that point, but when he saw me I think it startled him and he got back in his car, drove out," Claudio said.

That same vehicle then backed up right into the same spot.

Surveillance video obtained by Claudio shows what happens next.

"The female got out and grabbed my diaper bag, which had all the baby's belongings and my wallet in it," she said.

And in just a few seconds, the car sped off with the bag, the wallet and more than $200.

But Claudio said she didn't even notice her items were gone until she got home.

To make matters worse, at the time of the burglary, her daughter and her baby were both within reach.

"It just made me feel, really violated. It's just the fact that they took it right there, and my son was literally, you can literally see him right there in the video, so it's just really scary that my kids were that close," Claudio said.

In Tulsa, on average, there are about 500 burglaries from vehicles a month.

And Claudio said she wants to figure out who these people are so this does not happen again.

"I don't have peace anymore like I feel like I cant do anything anymore," she said. "We're gonna figure out who they are and definitely they need to pay for what they did."

Claudio said she filed a police report.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Tulsa police at 918-596-9222.