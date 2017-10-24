Burglary Suspect Arrested At Tulsa Storage Facility

Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after being called to check out a suspicious person at a Tulsa storage facility in the 9700 block of East 11th Street.

In their report, officers arrived to find Joshua Smith, 27, walking out of a storage unit holding a rifle. A check of a vehicle parked outside turned numerous other items believed to be stolen. Inside the vehicle, police recovered eleven more firearms, drugs, including cocaine and a large trash bag filled with marijuana.

Smith was booked into the Tulsa County jail on numerous complaints including drug, firearm and stolen property possession.