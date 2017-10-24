Tulsa Board Considers Intervening In Charter School Lawsuit

The Tulsa Public Schools Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday to talk about whether the district should intervene in a lawsuit concerning the state's charter schools.

The board, meeting in executive session, plans to discuss a lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association and whether TPS needs to step in.

7/28/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Charter Schools Sue Over State Funding Inequities

The lawsuit asks for charter schools to get access to local revenue, the same as public schools. Currently, charter schools don't receive funding like traditional public schools and the lawsuit is wanting equalization for all students.

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education released a statement:

"Intervention in this suit is not our first choice. We believe that this issue deserves a legislative solution that is lawful, sustainable, and equitable. We are also concerned about the accelerated pace of the lawsuit and do not have the information we need to understand the legal, fiscal, and programmatic impact on Oklahoma school districts."