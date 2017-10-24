Second Anniversary Of The OSU Homecoming Parade Crash

Tuesday, October 24th marks two years since OSU's deadly homecoming crash.

On that date, four people died and almost 50 were injured when a car plowed into the homecoming parade in October of 2015.

One of those survivors talked with News On 6 about life after that crash.

So many people's lives were changed on this day 2 years ago including Leo Schmitz's life. He says October 24th is a date that is forever engrained in his memory.

OSU Homecoming Tragedy

Leo was severely injured when Adacia Chambers crashed into the crowd. He spent months in a coma at OU Medical Center and had to have his leg amputated.

He says he'll never be who he used to be, but is living a new normal life and still working as an avionics technician at American Airlines in Tulsa.

Leo says he hopes people will pause Tuesday to think about those who didn't survive the crash.

"Today, everybody should remember the four that actually passed away that day, more so than the survivors," said Leo Schmitz.

Those four victims were Nash Lucas, Nikita Nakal, Bonnie and Marvin Stone.

Adacia Chambers accepted a plea deal earlier this year. She was charged with four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death.

She is currently serving four life sentences in prison.

