Tulsa Police: Teen Accidentally Killed Friend During Burglary

Police have arrested a Tulsa teen in connection with a fatal shooting which happened early Saturday.

He is identified as 19-year-old Aubrayan Orduna. They identified the victim as Octavio Serrano, 16.

Police say it happened at about 3:45 a.m. on October 21, 2017 in the 2600 block of East 28th Street. Sgt. Dave Walker says Aubrayan told police his friend was playing with a gun when it went off, killing Serrano.

Walker says evidence at the scene didn't match Orduna's statement and after further investigation, he says it appears Orduna and Serrano were burglarizing neighborhoods and had stopped to secure a lawn mower in the trunk when the shooting happened.

Walker says Orduna was at the front of the car and Serrano was at the back of the car securing the lawn mower when Orduna's gun went off. Walker says the bullet went through the trunk and struck Serrano.

Police booked Orduna into the Tulsa County jail on a second-degree manslaughter complaint.

Sergeant Walker says this is Tulsa's 70th homicide of 2017.