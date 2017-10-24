Tulsan Set To Pitch In World Series - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsan Set To Pitch In World Series

Posted: Updated:
Fox Sports Fox Sports
Fox Sports Fox Sports
LOS ANGELES -

Game One of the World Series is Tuesday night in Los Angeles and a Tulsa native is scheduled to take the mound for the Houston Astros.  

Dallas Keuchel is a Bishop Kelley graduate.  He helped his school to a state championship in 2004 and 2006, before going on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This is only the second time in Astro franchise history for the team to make it to the World Series.

Keuchel was a high school senior during the Astro's last World Series appearance 12 years ago.

His family tells News On 6, going to the World Series has been Keuchel's dream forever.

But after the big win against the Yankees in the American League Championship game Sunday night, Keuchel wasn't ready to talk about the series.

"I'm not even thinking about that right now, honestly, tomorrow when we wake up, we'll start thinking about the Dodgers.  But at this point and time, we're gonna have fun and enjoy the moment because it's been a long time coming," said Dallas Keuchel.

His family says Keuchel isn't doing any interviews ahead of the series, because right now he his 100-percent game one focused.

Game One gets underway at 7 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.