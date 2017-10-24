Tulsan Set To Pitch In World Series

Game One of the World Series is Tuesday night in Los Angeles and a Tulsa native is scheduled to take the mound for the Houston Astros.

Dallas Keuchel is a Bishop Kelley graduate. He helped his school to a state championship in 2004 and 2006, before going on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This is only the second time in Astro franchise history for the team to make it to the World Series.

Keuchel was a high school senior during the Astro's last World Series appearance 12 years ago.

His family tells News On 6, going to the World Series has been Keuchel's dream forever.

But after the big win against the Yankees in the American League Championship game Sunday night, Keuchel wasn't ready to talk about the series.

"I'm not even thinking about that right now, honestly, tomorrow when we wake up, we'll start thinking about the Dodgers. But at this point and time, we're gonna have fun and enjoy the moment because it's been a long time coming," said Dallas Keuchel.

His family says Keuchel isn't doing any interviews ahead of the series, because right now he his 100-percent game one focused.

Game One gets underway at 7 p.m.