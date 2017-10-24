Train Derailment Blocks Three Tulsa Crossings - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Train Derailment Blocks Three Tulsa Crossings

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Railroad crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Downtown Tulsa, and the stretch of tracks in downtown Tulsa is still closed. BNSF said they're not sure how long it'll take to reopen the railroad.

The cars slipped off the track then three of them flipped over near Greenwood and Archer.

Railroad workers are on scene trying to determine what caused the derailment.

They said no one was hurt.

We talked to a man who says he saw the derailment from his office. Te said the train started wobbling about 40 yards before it went off the track.

"I just walked upstairs to talk to my boss and looked out at it and one of my coworkers saw the smoke first and we all looked and there it went," one witness said. 

BNSF says the train is owned by Stillwater Central Railroad.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.