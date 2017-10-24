DISH Network Expanding Tulsa Operations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

DISH Network Expanding Tulsa Operations

By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The DISH Network has announced that the pay-TV provider is expanding in Tulsa and will create 250 new jobs. Network officials joined Gov. Mary Fallin, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and other local officials in making the announcement Tuesday.

The company currently has more than 600 employees in Tulsa and plans to expand its current operations in the city.

The new jobs are to include sales, management, human resources and customer retention positions.

The company is working with the Cherokee Nation and the Tulsa Regional Chamber to promote the new jobs and applications can be filled out online. They are holding an onsite hiring event at its facility at 1950 East 71st Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 25.

