Oklahoma Joe's Honey Smoked Ham

Ingredients:

  • 1 Oklahoma Joe's bone in smoked ham, or, 1 Oklahoma Joe's mini pit smoked ham.
  • 1 jar honey.
  • Vegetable oil, for rubbing ham.
  • 4 ounces of Joe's Original BBQ Rub.

Directions:

  1. Remove ham from packaging and rub the ham thoroughly with the vegetable oil.
  2. Lightly apply the Original BBQ Rub over the outside of the ham.
  3. Place ham in roasting pan and glaze with honey over the top of ham.
  4. Place ham on the smoker with no lid at 300-degrees.
  5. When the outside of the ham reaches the color you like (dark golden brown) cover the roasting pan with lid and continue cooking.
  6. Should take around 3 hours to reach 160 internal temperature on the bone in ham, and 2 hours on the mini pit ham - don't go much over 160 or the ham will get dry.
  7. Let sit for 30 minutes and slice.

NOTE: If you don't have a smoker you can cook the same in your oven.

