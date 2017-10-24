Chelsea Man Arrested On Child Sexual Abuse Complaints

A Chelsea man is in Rogers County Jail accused of indecent exposure and child sexual assault. Brian Doyle Jr. is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office website.

Investigators say a 4-year-old girl Doyle knows told her grandmother he was touching her privates with his privates and making statements that she was making him feel good.

When authorities interviewed him, they say Doyle admitted the child had once touched his privates while he was touching himself and watching pornography.

A week later, a teenage relative came forward and told investigators Doyle smoked meth with her while showing her porn. She said Doyle told her when she turned 18, he could have sex with her, according to Rogers County investigators.

Authorities say that during a recorded interview, Doyle admitted he had a fetish for "father-daughter porn" and watched a lot of it.

Doyle, 34, was booked on October 21, 2017.