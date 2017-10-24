School District License Plates Available Under New Oklahoma Law - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

School District License Plates Available Under New Oklahoma Law

Posted: Updated:
Image of what the Jenks plate might look like. Image of what the Jenks plate might look like.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

You could soon be able to show off your school pride with your license plate, but there's a catch.

Thanks to a law going into effect on November 1, 2017, several school districts, including Jenks, Bixby and Owasso, could get their own special license plates.

The only stipulation is that the Oklahoma Tax Commission has to receive at least 100 pre-paid applications for each individual plate between November 1 and May 1 of 2018.

A portion of the money raised would go back to the individual school districts.

House Bill 1510 made the plates available for Jenks and Bixby. Senate Bill 408 made them available for the following districts:

Owasso
Collinsville
Sperry
Skiatook
Rejoice
East Central
Southeast

If you apply for one of the tags but the tax commission doesn't receive enough applications, it says your money will be refunded. Use the following form to apply for the tags:

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.