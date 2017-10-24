School District License Plates Available Under New Oklahoma Law

Image of what the Jenks plate might look like.

You could soon be able to show off your school pride with your license plate, but there's a catch.

Thanks to a law going into effect on November 1, 2017, several school districts, including Jenks, Bixby and Owasso, could get their own special license plates.

The only stipulation is that the Oklahoma Tax Commission has to receive at least 100 pre-paid applications for each individual plate between November 1 and May 1 of 2018.

A portion of the money raised would go back to the individual school districts.

House Bill 1510 made the plates available for Jenks and Bixby. Senate Bill 408 made them available for the following districts:

Owasso

Collinsville

Sperry

Skiatook

Rejoice

East Central

Southeast

If you apply for one of the tags but the tax commission doesn't receive enough applications, it says your money will be refunded. Use the following form to apply for the tags: