Former Bishop Kelley Standout Dallas Keuchel Ready For World Series

Former Bishop Kelley standout Dallas Keuchel will start Tuesday night for the Houston Astros as the World Series opens in Los Angeles.

And it's hot there, 101 degrees for the high with an excessive heat warning.

Keuchel sports a heavy beard and it was a topic during his Monday media session.

When asked what it’s going to be like pitching with his beard and if he’s thought about shaving, he laughed and said, “Well, if it's hot enough for four wins, I'll shave it for sure. I mean, it's the World Series, so if it's a little bit hotter than usual, that's fine with me. There's no place I'd rather, I'd rather be."