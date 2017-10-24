Tulsa Is 11 Homicides From Setting New Record

Tulsa is 11 homicides away from setting a new record and there are still more than two months left in the year.

A suspect is behind bars in the city's latest murder. Homicide detectives said what they thought was a rolling gun battle that played out in the middle of a Tulsa neighborhood was really a feud between neighbors that erupted in gunfire.

Crime scene tape can still be seen in the neighborhood near 49th and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Blood trails through the street.

"As I first turned on the radio you hear a lot of chaos. It is going hot and heavy then not only do we have that body there but a blood trail from that scene to MLK a half a block over," said Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker.

Walker said they found one man dead in the street and later realized that other blood was from a second shooting victim who had been shot in the face.

A third person - a woman - showed up at the hospital later with a gunshot wound.

What investigators initially thought could've been a rolling gun battle - turned out, they believe, to be the result of an ongoing neighborhood feud.

"And a fight ensues and our victims are winning the fight, and then the stepdad comes out," Walker said.

Police said that man is 30-year-old Raymond Rivera, who they later tracked down at a nearby motel and arrested him for murder after police believe he shot and killed one victim and injured two others.

"It all plays out like a bad B Movie. It's just a very sophomoric way for someone to end up dead," Walker said.

Walker also said the victim who died didn't have a gun and the woman who was shot was just an innocent person standing in the crowd that had gathered.