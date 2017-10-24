Tulsa Woman Arrested For Permitting Child Abuse

A Tulsa woman is in jail Tuesday facing charges of permitting child abuse and failing to report child abuse.

Police say Larisa Ferguson did nothing after a 4-year-old boy told her he was raped by Ferguson's 16-year-old son.

Investigators say she even left her son alone with the boy.

Ferguson's teenage son is now charged in the boy's rape.

He was found guilty of raping a 5-year-old girl just two years ago.