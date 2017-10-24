Tulsa Woman Arrested For Permitting Child Abuse

Green Country officers say what sounded like a routine police call ended with the suspect fighting with first responders.More >>
Green Country officers say what sounded like a routine police call ended with the suspect fighting with first responders.More >>
A Jenks man turns himself in after officers say he strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness.More >>
A Jenks man turns himself in after officers say he strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness.More >>
You could soon be able to show off your school pride with your license plate, but there's a catch.More >>
You could soon be able to show off your school pride with your license plate, but there's a catch.More >>
A Muskogee mom says her son was sexually assaulted at a school function and claims the school is trying to sweep it under the rug.More >>
A Muskogee mom says her son was sexually assaulted at a school function and claims the school is trying to sweep it under the rug.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on