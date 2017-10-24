Deputies Looking For Man Missing In Henryetta

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in the area of the Henryetta New Lake.

Residents reported hearing yelling after dark, deputies said, but they didn't get an answer when they attempted to locate them.

Duane Qualls was reported missing in the same area on Oct. 24, deputies said.

Deputies located his vehicle near the south end of the lake.

Qualls is around 49 years old and is reported to be 5'8" and weighing about 170 pounds.

If seen, please contact the OCSO and request to speak with a supervisor, 918-756-4311.