Jenks Man Arrested, Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend

A Jenks man turns himself in after officers say he strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness.

Fallon Patterson admits she started their argument after finding upsetting text messages on his phone.

She admits yelling at him, even getting physical and not allowing him to leave her house, but, police say none of that means it was OK for Fallon to be strangled.

Fallon said there are bruises Dalton Thomas left around her neck.

An affidavit states the bruises appear to be the size and shape of a finger on both sides of her neck.

It also states she had red marks on her neck, breast, and scalp with bruises near her collarbone as well.

"I hit him right here. I don't know who hard, but, I was angry, so probably a little hard. He stood there for a second and got really, really mad, gritted his teeth and grabbed with both hands on my neck and spun me around. I fell on my bed facing him and he just held on," Patterson said.

She said she remembers not being able to breathe, then coming to and finding him outside getting into his truck to leave.

"I'm yelling at him, did you really just choke me, did I really go unconscious, like what is wrong with you?" Patterson said.

She said she refused to let him drive because he's been drinking so he spent the night at her place then left the next morning.

Her parents told her she needed to file a police report.

Police said they hoped to talk to Thomas over the weekend, but when that didn't happen, they got an arrest warrant.

The District Attorney charged Thomas with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Thomas' attorney was not available for comment.