Muskogee Mom Says Sexual Assault Of Son Is Being Swept Under Rug

A Muskogee mom says her son was sexually assaulted at a school function and claims the school is trying to sweep it under the rug.

A Muskogee High School student says he's anxious to even step foot inside his school again after he says he was humiliated at the annual band party on Friday.

Cody Webster says he was enjoying the band's annual Halloween party when a "prank went too far."

"I was just standing and the person came up from behind me and pulled my pants down and my underwear and exposed my genitalia to everyone,” said Webster. "The only thing that went through my mind was just, ‘Pull up my pants and walk away, just go,’ because I didn't want to be anywhere near anyone. I was completely embarrassed.”

Webster says he immediately called his mom to come get him.

"He was crying hysterically and he said, ‘Come and get me right now,’" his mother Shelly Beck recalled.

Beck says she called the police and campus security eventually showed up, but she says nothing was done.

Now, she says she's heard from other parents that things like this happen all the time.

"The drum major, who's now a senior, it had happened to him, and it was swept under the carpet back then,” said Beck.

But sweeping this under the carpet is not something she's willing to do.

"How many kids have to suffer before we say enough is enough as parents? As a mom, to say, ‘You know what, maybe the other mothers looked the other way, but I'm not going to look the other way and pretend like it's okay,” she said.

Beck says she's even disgusted by how the school administration, and even the band director, have handled the situation.

"I still have yet to hear from the head band director: 'How is Cody doing?' The callousness,” she said.

To the person who did it, Webster says he hopes they never do it again to anyone.

Beck says at this point, she wants the school to take action and make sure something like this never happens to another Muskogee student.

Muskogee Schools superintendent Michael Garde sent News On 6 a statement saying: "This is not conduct that we condone and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken."

He says the district has offered counseling to Webster and will continue to provide support.