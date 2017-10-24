Beggs High School Student Gets College Surprise - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Beggs High School Student Gets College Surprise

Posted: Updated:
Beggs High School Student Gets College Surprise Beggs High School Student Gets College Surprise
BEGGS, Oklahoma -

A Beggs High School student is headed to the college of her dreams after getting a "Sooner surprise" Tuesday.

We first met Kylie Hushbeck a few weeks ago on a story about rural Green Country students deciding where to go after graduation.

10/8/2017 Related Story: Beggs High School To Host College Night For Rural Schools

She told us then that she hoped to go to the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

One of our favorite Sooners, reporter Amy Slanchik, got to surprise Kylie with some big news.

Amy: I'm here today for a breaking news update ... What does it say?

Kylie: "I'm in."

Kylie said she considered other schools, but she knows OU is the place for her.

Kylie: This is just a really great moment.

Amy: So your mom says Harvard has been emailing you every two weeks?

Kylie: "Forget Harvard."

Kylie's already looking at life beyond college and said she would love to work at News On Six someday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.