Beggs High School Student Gets College Surprise

A Beggs High School student is headed to the college of her dreams after getting a "Sooner surprise" Tuesday.

We first met Kylie Hushbeck a few weeks ago on a story about rural Green Country students deciding where to go after graduation.

She told us then that she hoped to go to the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

One of our favorite Sooners, reporter Amy Slanchik, got to surprise Kylie with some big news.

Amy: I'm here today for a breaking news update ... What does it say?

Kylie: "I'm in."

Kylie said she considered other schools, but she knows OU is the place for her.

Kylie: This is just a really great moment.

Amy: So your mom says Harvard has been emailing you every two weeks?

Kylie: "Forget Harvard."

Kylie's already looking at life beyond college and said she would love to work at News On Six someday.