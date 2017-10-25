Driver Tased At End Of Tulsa To Broken Arrow Chase

Tulsa County deputies used a taser on a driver after a chase across Tulsa into Broken Arrow early Wednesday.

TCSO Captain John Bryant says the chase started just after midnight when a deputy tried to stop a Dodge pickup for a tail light violation in the 4100 block of Southwest Boulevard.

He says the driver, identified as 37-year-old Sara Gile sped off heading east on I-44. Her pickup eventually got on the Broken Arrow Expressway before the chase ended outside Gile's Broken Arrow home.

He said deputies tried to use stop sticks three different times, but were unsuccessful because the truck was weaving from lane to lane during the chase.

Captain Bryant says when the Sara Gile got out of the truck, she made what he called an "aggressive move" towards one of the deputies, who fired his taser, taking her into custody.

Gile was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and speeding.