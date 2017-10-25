Sunny And Pleasant Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sunny And Pleasant Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re looking at temps in the 30s near 40 this morning with highs moving into the mid-70s today.   South to southwest winds are likely today around 10 to 20 mph before our next strong front that will roll across the area Thursday night bringing a taste of much colder air for Oklahoma Friday into Saturday. South winds will increase Thursday and may also quickly gain speeds from 20 to 30 mph by Thursday afternoon before the front arrives with the colder air and north winds by the evening hours.   Most data support very strong winds directly behind the front Thursday evening for a few hours with north winds at 20 to 30 mph.   The Thursday front should move across the area with no precipitation, but a few small showers may briefly occur across far southeastern Oklahoma or northeastern Texas Thursday evening into Friday as a weak upper level trough brushes the southern plains.  

The first freezing temps for most of eastern Oklahoma will be possible during the morning hours this weekend with dry air, light winds and clear sky across the region.

Another front will quickly move across the state Monday midday to afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.   No precipitation will be expected but cooler weather is now possible Tuesday with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the upper 50s.   An upper level system may swing out of the western U.S. and bring some precipitation back to the region by the middle of next week with pops centered on the Wednesday period.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

