Tulsa Ranked In Top US Cities For Economic Opportunity

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa has been ranked as one of the nation's top 50 cities for economic opportunity according to study released this week.

The City of Tulsa landed the 13th spot out of 50 cities.  The Yelp’s Local Economic Outlook says Tulsa was 13th for shopping, 7th for event planning, 5th for food and 3rd for health and medical.

Tulsa did land the number one spot for beauty and spas.  

Yelp teamed up with TIME to measure millions of data points, as well as cost of living and availability of businesses.

Oklahoma City did not make it into the top 50.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
