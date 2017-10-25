Threat To Call Police Ends Tulsa Home Invasion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Threat To Call Police Ends Tulsa Home Invasion

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a woman was able to frighten off two men who had broken into her Tulsa home near Booker T Washington High School early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the residence in the 2200 block of North Quincy at 2:15 a.m. after the victim called saying the men had forced open the front door.

The victim told police she was sleeping in a bedroom when she heard a loud noise in the living room.  She says she saw the men force their way into the home.  She then went back to the bedroom and shut the door.   That's when she says the men followed her and tried to open the bedroom door.  The woman says she was able to keep it shut and told the intruders she was calling police. 

Police say the men then ran out of the home and it doesn't appear anything was taken. 

A search for the men continues.

