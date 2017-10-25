NAACP Issues American Airlines Travel Advisory

The NAACP issued a warning late Tuesday concerning American Airlines.

The civil rights organization called it a National Travel Advisory for American Airlines after monitoring a pattern of what it calls "disturbing incidents" reported by African-American passengers on the airline.

The NAACP says it's alerting black travelers to exercise caution.

“The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines. In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers—especially African Americans—to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

The organization cited four specific incidents in its warning, including one incident involving a woman who was allegedly removed from a flight to Miami because she complained about her seat.

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson responded with the following statement.

"We are disappointed to hear about this travel advisory as our team members – a diverse community of gate agents, pilots, and flight attendants – are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds. Every day American is committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.

We will invite representatives of the NAACP to meet with our team at our headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. We are committed to having a meaningful dialogue about our airline and are ready to both listen and engage."

American Airlines Group is the largest U.S. commercial airline and one of the world's biggest based on revenue passenger miles and available seat miles.