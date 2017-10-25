Hollywood Producers Return To Tulsa For Film Production - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hollywood Producers Return To Tulsa For Film Production

Los Angeles production company, AZ Film Studios, shooting a movie in Tulsa in 2016. Los Angeles production company, AZ Film Studios, shooting a movie in Tulsa in 2016.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Principal photography has started this week on a new film being shot in Tulsa. 

Thriller Films, in association with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), will be filming “Last Exorcist” in Tulsa and the surrounding region. 

“Last Exorcist” tells the story of Joan Campbell, who must battle a demon from her past that currently possesses her mother.

The film is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program administered by OF+MO.

This is the second Oklahoma-based project for Producers Zeus Zamani and Justin Jones, who return to Tulsa after producing the film “The Recovery”, which also utilized the state’s film incentive program in the fall of 2016.  

"After having a very streamlined and enjoyable experience filming in Oklahoma last year, we are extremely excited to be coming back to the state where we have established a great, and hopefully long-lasting relationship with the local film crew, vendors, film office, and the general population,” said Zamani. “We look forward to further exploring the many location gems that exist throughout the state".

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Thriller Films to the Tulsa region … Tulsa’s hospitality shines when we are able to collaborate and share all that we have to offer,” Abby Kurin, Director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, the only city film commission in Oklahoma.

“The Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program has afforded producers like Mr. Zamani the opportunity to bring multiple projects to Oklahoma creating a win-win opportunity for both the producers making their films as well as our film industry members who are provided sustained work and our local communities who are positively impacted by film production,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky.

