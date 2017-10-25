Former Oklahoma Firefighter Charged With Arson

A former Oklahoma volunteer firefighter is charged with arson.

Bryan County deputies said James Gregg burned two pastures in March, then later responded to them as a firefighter.

Investigators said both fires were within a mile of the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, near Lake Texoma.

"It's pretty clear he set these fires and waited and was supposedly one of the heroes who would put it out," said Byran County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Nabors.

If convicted, Gregg faces up to 30 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.