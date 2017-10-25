DHS Revised Budget Outlines $69 Million In Potential Cuts

Following the loss of $69 million from the agency’s operating budget, Oklahoma DHS submitted a revised budget to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services Wednesday.

This fulfills its constitutional requirement for a balanced budget for State Fiscal Year 2018.

This document represents what is being submitted and provides brief descriptions of programs affected and impacts along with the dollar amounts that would be reduced.

DHS enacted new fees earlier this month in attempts to balance its budget.

09/15/2017 Related Story: DHS Announces New Child Support Services Fee

“These reductions are not going into effect at this time; but, if budget relief is not forthcoming, a number of these cuts will need to be initiated starting December 1,” said DHS Director Ed Lake. “We remain optimistic the Legislature will take the steps necessary to replace the $69 million in our budget to avoid these unconscionable cuts.”