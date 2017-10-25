Squash Bruschetta - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Squash Bruschetta

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1 Multigrain Baguette (8 sliced 1-inch thick, sliced on bias)
  • 10 ounce bag cubed Butternut Squash or any winter squash (2/3 cup)
  • 1 medium Red Onion
  • 3 tbls. Balsamic Vinegar
  • 3 tbls. Olive Oil
  • Black Pepper
  • Salt

Directions:

  1. Put the squash on a baking tray, drizzle it with about 2 tbsp olive oil and season it with salt and pepper.
  2. If you make it in a toaster oven, put it on high (400-450°F) for 20 minutes. It should be the same in a regular oven, just check that it doesn’t burn.
  3. Flip the squash after 10 minutes.
  4. While the squash roasts, chop up the onion and start caramelizing it in a pan with the remaining olive oil. Don’t turn the heat up too high or it is going to burn.
  5. When the squash is done roasting, add it to the pan, stir well and add some balsamic vinegar.
  6. Use a fork to mash up the squash – this should be very easy, as it is very soft after roasting.
  7. Mix everything well and you are done! Try it to see, if you would like more of a zing by adding more balsamic vinegar to it.
  8. Cut the baguette in slices, put the pumpkin onion mixture on top and put it back in the oven for about
  9. 5-10 minutes to toast it up. 

