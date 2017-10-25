Verdigris Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Headed To Trial

A Verdigris woman is headed to trial for the death of her seven-year-old niece

Roxana Estrella-Saldana is charged with first-degree manslaughter after a motorcycle crash in May.

The seven-year-old was riding with Estrella-Saldana when the motorcycle went off the road and into a steep ditch.

Neither was wearing a helmet.

Investigators suspect alcohol contributed to the crash.