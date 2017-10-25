Oklahoma Financial Aid Experts Ready To Answer FAFSA Questions

The average Oklahoma college student graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt, but there are millions of dollars in federal college aid available, students just need to apply.

News On 6 brought in trained volunteers Wednesday to answer questions about financial aid and they said don't wait to file for federal student aid.

"Do it now, be one of the first people, it's first come first serve on the state funding, so get it in as quickly as you can," Alex Paschal with Impact Tulsa said.

Local high schools are holding events where experts can answer your financial aid questions. A list of those events can be found below.