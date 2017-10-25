Broken Arrow's 1st Conference Center Opens

Broken Arrow is booming.

The city's first conference center opened to the public Wednesday.

City leaders estimate the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center could bring up to 10,000 out-of-state visitors to Broken Arrow every year.

"It is not a cookie-cutter hotel. You won't see this decor anywhere else. It's unique and I think the people of this area are going to really be excited about it when they get a chance to visit," said Wes Smithwick, Broken Arrow Chamber president.

In addition to the 40,000-square-foot conference center, there are 177 hotel rooms and a 10,000-square-foot ballroom.