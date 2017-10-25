Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash In Rogers County

A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter for driving the wrong way on the highway and killing another driver.

A judge will sentence Megan Kramer in January.

Kramer was driving the wrong way on highway 412 in 2015 when she slammed head-on into Mark Alderman on his motorcycle, killing him.