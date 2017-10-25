Man Arrested In Tulsa's Latest Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Arrested In Tulsa's Latest Homicide

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The man police say is responsible for Tulsa's 69th homicide of the year is sitting in jail.

Officers arrested Billy Dee Williams Wednesday afternoon. 

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Lavell Richardson's death.

Richardson's body was found inside a car while his 2-year-old daughter sat inside on Oct. 12.

His death puts the city about a month ahead of 2016's record-setting homicide numbers.

Retired Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Mike Huff said TPD also has one of the highest rates of solved homicides in the country.

