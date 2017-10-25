Man Arrested In Tulsa's Latest Homicide

The man police say is responsible for Tulsa's 69th homicide of the year is sitting in jail.

Officers arrested Billy Dee Williams Wednesday afternoon.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Lavell Richardson's death.

Richardson's body was found inside a car while his 2-year-old daughter sat inside on Oct. 12.

His death puts the city about a month ahead of 2016's record-setting homicide numbers.

Retired Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Mike Huff said TPD also has one of the highest rates of solved homicides in the country.