Broken Arrow To Launch Life-Saving Mobile App

Broken Arrow is the first city in Oklahoma to launch a mobile application that could save lives.

Emergency responders rush to hundreds of cardiac arrest calls each year in Broken Arrow, and they said every minute counts.

That's why the Broken Arrow Fire Department is launching a life-saving app.

"My heart had stopped for 5 1/2 minutes," said Roger Green Broken Arrow football coach.

Green knows all too well the importance of quick response time in an emergency. It saved his life.

"The quick reaction time is what kept me from having permanent brain damage. The fact that the coach was right there and immediately started CPR. That's what Pulse Point's all about," he said.

Pulse Point is a smart phone app designed to help save lives, alerting users when someone nearby is going into cardiac arrest.

"It could be someone in the restaurant that you're eating in, it could be a pedestrian walking down the street who is trained in CPR anc can immediately provide that assistance," said Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.

Anyone who knows how to perform CPR can download the app.

They'll get an alert on their phone when emergency dispatchers get a call that someone nearby is in cardiac arrest and needs quick help.

"With citizen responders utilizing the app they can arrive on scene in just seconds of somebody needing CPR," Moore said.

Broken Arrow us partnering with Saint Francis Hospital South to bring the technology to Oklahoma.

"We've seen Pulse Point be successful in many other communities across the United States. So we're proud to be the first agency here in Oklahoma to utilize it for our citizens," Moore said.