Naked Man With Weapons, Porn Arrested At Owasso Park

Police arrested a man with drugs, airsoft guns and knives while sitting in his vehicle naked at an Owasso park.

Parks are considered a safe place for people to go to enjoy themselves, but an incident Friday night has some people feeling a little uneasy.

Police body camera video captures officers approaching a vehicle Friday just before midnight.

Officers were checking Centennial Park after closing.

"Observed all of the windows had been covered up except for some small portions that they were able to look through," said Owasso Lieutenant Nick Boatman.

With guns drawn, police tried to get the man out of the vehicle.

After several minutes, he complied.

"They ended up finding a man that was inside that didn't have any clothes on, so obviously that was their first indicator that something was wrong," Boatman said.

Boatman said police found, drugs, airsoft guns, knives, pepper spray, pornography and other items.

They arrested Ronnie Mallett.

"You never know what you're gonna roll up on at a park check late at night," Boatman said.

No one was hurt.

"I think it's bizarre and it's unsettling. I mean there's a lot of kids around here, it's a family neighborhood and everything," said Hailey Edwards, Owasso parent.

Boatman said parks are a safe place for people to go, and police intend to keep it that way.

"We want people to know that we are actively trying to find people that are trying to do bad things," Boatman said.

Mallett was arrested on complaints of obstructing police, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of paraphernalia.

