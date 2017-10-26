Following Flooding, New Gas Station Opens In Kinta

A Haskell County community is bouncing back after flooding caused severe damage to several buildings earlier this year.

Heavy flooding destroyed several buildings in Kinta back in May.

5/20/2017 Related Story: Kinta Slammed With Floodwaters For Second Time This Spring

One of them was the town's only gas station.

News On 6 has learned a brand new EZ Mart is now open in Kinta.