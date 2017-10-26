Porter Man Sentenced To Prison For Arson, Animal Cruelty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Porter Man Sentenced To Prison For Arson, Animal Cruelty

Wagoner County jail photo of Charles Smith Wagoner County jail photo of Charles Smith
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 2014 arson that lead to a disturbing animal abuse discovery lands a Porter man a 20 year prison sentence. 

Charles Smith, 43 was convicted of first-degree arson and three counts of animal cruelty. 

8/22/2014 Related Story: Two Arrested In Connection With Porter Arson

Court records show Smith intentionally set fire to a Porter home. 

Investigators then found a horse and two dogs shot to death.

