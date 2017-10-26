Strong Cold Front Headed To Eastern Oklahoma

Our much-advertised cold front will roll across the area later this afternoon into tonight bringing falling temps, gusty north winds, and the coldest air of the season Friday into part of the weekend. Freezing temps are likely both Saturday and Sunday morning for some locations and freeze watches and warnings will be required for some locations.

Before the front arrives, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s today along with gusty southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. The lack of low level moisture means this front will be a dry system with the only chance for a few sprinkles occurring post front across far southern Oklahoma early Friday morning. The next front appears to rapidly drop down from the northern U.S. Sunday night and will enter the state sometime Monday with additional north winds and another cool-down Monday into Halloween.

The upper air flow remains amplified with several waves anticipated to move across the Canadian provinces into the Midwest. The first one is arriving tonight and will pinwheel across the upper Missouri Valley Friday into Saturday. The flow will directly bring cold Canadian air southward into the upper Midwest with the state of Oklahoma getting a slight taste of this air-mass. Please note this is not the mother of all fronts. But it will be a good taste of winter-like air with highs Friday nearing 50 after morning lows near 40. The strong and gusty north winds will create some wind chill values for the first time this season Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday morning a surface ridge of high pressure will be west or southwest of the area. Not exactly the perfect position to bring light winds across the northeastern sections of the state. But the magnitude of the air will allow temps dropping to near or even below freezing for the morning hours this weekend.

Sunday south winds will return and signal a minor warm-up with highs back near 60 before the next Alberta clipper system moves across the northern high plains into the Midwest. This system’s trajectory may keep the coldest air to our northeast but we should expedience another drop with Monday and Tuesdays temps in the 50s. A fast-moving mid-level wave may bring a few showers across north TX or southern OK Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but the odds will remain rather low at this point.

