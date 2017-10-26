Healthy Halloween Treats

Pumpkintines
- Clementines
- A black Sharpie marker
Turn your little monsters loose on unpeeled Clementines and a Sharpie to make pumpkin faces or funny monster faces.
Boonanas
- Bananas
- Mini chocolate chips
- Regular chocolate chips
- While the kids are having fun with the Clementines, peel the bananas and cut them in half, crosswise.
- Set the bananas on a plate cut-side down, and let the kids use the mini chocolate chips for eyes and a large chocolate chip for the mouth to make a yummy and scary ghost.
Spiders on a Log
- Celery sticks
- All natural peanut butter or seed or nut butter of your choice
- Plastic spiders
- Fill the celery sticks with peanut butter and turn the kids loose on decorating them with the spiders.
- Just remember to remove the spiders when you are ready to eat the logs!
Pumpkin Dippers
- 2 large carrots
- Flat leaf parsley or cilantro
- Chives or small scallions
- Hummus
- Toothpicks
- Cut carrots into coin shapes and spear on the side in the center with a toothpick.
- Add a parsley leaf or cilantro leaf to the top of the carrot (through the toothpick), and then cut a small piece of a chive and thread it onto the toothpick to use as the pumpkin stem.
- Spread homemade or store-bought hummus on a dish or platter to create the field, and arrange pumpkins on top for easy dipping.
Scary Eyeballs
- Red grapes
- Small blueberries
- A pot of boiling water
- A bowl of water
- Ice cube
- A mesh strainer
- Bring a wide pot of water to a boil and fill a wide mixing bowl with ice. Top the ice with water.
- Place the grapes in a mesh strainer and dunk them in the boiling water for 4 seconds.
- Chill the grapes in the ice water for about 10 seconds and drain. The skin will slide off easily. Cut a small indention in the grape and push in a blueberry. Fill a dish with eyeballs or add them to your party drinks!
- Enjoy!