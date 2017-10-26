Healthy Halloween Treats - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Healthy Halloween Treats

Posted: Updated:

Pumpkintines

  • Clementines
  • A black Sharpie marker

Turn your little monsters loose on unpeeled Clementines and a Sharpie to make pumpkin faces or funny monster faces. 

Boonanas

  • Bananas
  • Mini chocolate chips
  • Regular chocolate chips
  1. While the kids are having fun with the Clementines, peel the bananas and cut them in half, crosswise.
  2. Set the bananas on a plate cut-side down, and let the kids use the mini chocolate chips for eyes and a large chocolate chip for the mouth  to make a yummy and scary ghost.

Spiders on a Log

  • Celery sticks
  • All natural peanut butter or seed or nut butter of your choice
  • Plastic spiders
  1. Fill the celery sticks with peanut butter and turn the kids loose on decorating them with the spiders.
  2. Just remember to remove the spiders when you are ready to eat the logs!

Pumpkin Dippers

  • 2 large carrots
  • Flat leaf parsley or cilantro 
  • Chives or small scallions
  • Hummus
  • Toothpicks
  1. Cut carrots into coin shapes and spear on the side in the center with a toothpick.
  2. Add a parsley leaf or cilantro leaf to the top of the carrot (through the toothpick), and then cut a small piece of a chive and thread it onto the toothpick to use as the pumpkin stem.
  3. Spread homemade or store-bought hummus on a dish or platter to create the field, and arrange pumpkins on top for easy dipping.


Scary Eyeballs

  • Red grapes
  • Small blueberries
  • A pot of boiling water
  • A bowl of water 
  • Ice cube 
  • A mesh strainer
  1. Bring a wide pot of water to a boil and fill a wide mixing bowl with ice. Top the ice with water.
  2. Place the grapes in a mesh strainer and dunk them in the boiling water for 4 seconds.
  3. Chill the grapes in the ice water for about 10 seconds and drain. The skin will slide off easily. Cut a small indention in the grape and push in a blueberry. Fill a dish with eyeballs or add them to your party drinks!
  4. Enjoy!

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.