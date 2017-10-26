OHP: Rogers County Bus Driver's Improper Turn Leads To Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Rogers County school bus struck a stopped vehicle on SH 20 east of Owasso on Thursday morning.

The school bus driver, Daniel Cork, 64, was attempting to turn south onto 177th E. Ave., about two miles east of Owasso in Rogers County, when the bus struck a 2015 Mazda 6 that was stopped at a stop sign on 177th E. Ave., according to the OHP collision report.

The bus was carrying 13 students, ages 11-14, and none were injured, troopers said.

The driver of the Mazda, Peter Osbourne, 53, of Owasso, was not injured.

Cork, the bus driver, refused treatment at the scene for an injured leg, troopers said.

The report cites an improper turn as the cause of the collision.