Police Identify Tulsa's 71st Homicide Victim

Tulsa Police have identified the victim in the city's 71st homicide of 2017.

Police said Tyson Teague, 18, was killed Monday, October 23, 2017.

Raymond Rivera, 30, has been arrested in connection with Teague's death.

Officers say police first learned of the murder when they got a call about a fist fight and shots being fired. While en route, police said they learned a body had been found in the street and another victim with a gunshot wound to the face was found at Martin Luther King Boulevard and 49th Street North.

Sgt. Walker says at about the same time, a third victim, a woman had showed up the Tulsa hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.