Affordable Housing Grant Fuels Tulsa Habitat For Humanity

Tulsa Habitat for Humanity announced a major donation Thursday morning that will have the charity moving towards building entire neighborhoods.

The group made the announcement in Kendall Whittier, an area that is being transformed by Habitat. They've built 28 homes through the neighborhood, but just a house or two at a time.

On October 26, they announced a $6.7 million donation to create a new home building corporation called Boomtown Development. It's seed money to buy large tracts of land and build homes faster, instead of 25 or so a year - to 150 homes a year.

"Our primary focus area is the Kendall Whittier neighborhood," said Cameron Walker, Tulsa Habitat for Humanity.

"We've have been working here the last two year years, and we feel like we have another two or three years here, but we're beginning to transition to some other areas like the 36th Street North and Peoria area, there's some tremendous partners up there."