High CO Levels Cause Emergency At Tulsa Clinic

Residents and staff "sheltered in place" after carbon monoxide gas was accidentally sucked into a wing of the Laureate Clinic Thursday morning, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Tulsa firefighters and EMSA paramedics responded to the clinic at 66th and Yale around 8 a.m. October 26 for possible CO poisonings. TFD told News On 6 their instruments recorded high levels of the colorless, odorless gas.

Residents and staff were moved to the dining room until levels of CO were reduced, TFD said. Authorities believe the source of the CO was a gas-powered pressure washer being used to clean the fresh air intake.

No one was taken to the hospital and the scene was "under control" at 9:05 a.m., TFD said.

EMSA spokesperson Kelli Bruer said it's a good time to remind the public as temperatures drop that they need to make sure their heaters are working properly and not to use gas-powered heaters indoors.

She said EMSA responded to another possible CO poisoning in Oklahoma City Thursday as well.