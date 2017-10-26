Berryhill Schools On Lockdown As Deputies Arrest Man Nearby - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Berryhill Schools On Lockdown As Deputies Arrest Man Nearby

Posted: Updated:
BERRYHILL, Oklahoma -

Deputies arrested a suspect who they said they considered armed and barricaded in a home near Berryhill High School Thursday afternoon.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office asked Berryhill Public Schools to go on lockdown as deputies worked the scene in the 3600 block of South 65th West Avenue. Lockdown was lifted after the man was taken into custody.

The location is about a mile from the school. 

Authorities were first called to the scene because of a domestic dispute, News On 6 was told. A TCSO spokesman said the man got into an argument with his mother then barricaded himself in a room with some long guns.

No one was hurt.

