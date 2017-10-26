Cave House One Of Tulsa's Most Unique Attractions

Visitors to Tulsa want to see our museums, soak up our Route 66 history and maybe see the Golden Driller.

Others come to see the Cave House, which is definitely one of Tulsa’s most unique sites.

If you've driven by you just can't miss it. There's nothing else like it. It's on Charles Page Boulevard across from Newblock Park.

Linda Collier has owned the Cave House for 20 years.

"People come over for the history and the mystery," Collier said. “It looks like, by the land records, they started building it in 1924."

It was a popular fried chicken restaurant back then. Collier said chicken joints were often fronts for speakeasies during prohibition, and there's supposed to have been one of those in a cave in the hill behind the house.

"They tell me there was a big clamshell-shaped stage, there was live entertainment, dancing women," she said.

The cave is gone now, so all that's left are the stories.

If you want to hear some of those stories, and maybe schedule a tour, you can do so here.