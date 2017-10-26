Cave House One Of Tulsa's Most Unique Attractions - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cave House One Of Tulsa's Most Unique Attractions

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Visitors to Tulsa want to see our museums, soak up our Route 66 history and maybe see the Golden Driller.

Others come to see the Cave House, which is definitely one of Tulsa’s most unique sites.

If you've driven by you just can't miss it. There's nothing else like it. It's on Charles Page Boulevard across from Newblock Park.

Linda Collier has owned the Cave House for 20 years.

"People come over for the history and the mystery," Collier said. “It looks like, by the land records, they started building it in 1924."

It was a popular fried chicken restaurant back then. Collier said chicken joints were often fronts for speakeasies during prohibition, and there's supposed to have been one of those in a cave in the hill behind the house.

"They tell me there was a big clamshell-shaped stage, there was live entertainment, dancing women," she said.

The cave is gone now, so all that's left are the stories.

If you want to hear some of those stories, and maybe schedule a tour, you can do so here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cave House One Of Tulsa's Most Unique Attractions

    Cave House One Of Tulsa's Most Unique Attractions

    Visitors to Tulsa want to see our museums, soak up our Route 66 history and maybe see the Golden Driller. Others come to see the Cave House.

    More >>

    Visitors to Tulsa want to see our museums, soak up our Route 66 history and maybe see the Golden Driller. Others come to see the Cave House.

    More >>

  • Crews Continue Search For Missing Henryetta Man

    Crews Continue Search For Missing Henryetta Man

    The search for a missing Henryetta man continues. Crews searched for miles Thursday around Jim Hall Lake looking for Duane Qualls, who was last seen Tuesday. Search crews are not giving up hope of finding Qualls. 10/24/2017 Related Story: Deputies Looking For Man Missing In Henryetta They plan to come back to the area once the wind calms down in a few days, to make sure Qualls isn't in the lake. Crews have searched more than 20 square miles from the air, and m...

    More >>

    The search for a missing Henryetta man continues. Crews searched for miles Thursday around Jim Hall Lake looking for Duane Qualls, who was last seen Tuesday. Search crews are not giving up hope of finding Qualls. 10/24/2017 Related Story: Deputies Looking For Man Missing In Henryetta They plan to come back to the area once the wind calms down in a few days, to make sure Qualls isn't in the lake. Crews have searched more than 20 square miles from the air, and m...

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.