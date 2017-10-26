Storage Facility Destroyed In Tulsa Fire

A storage facility at Tulsa’s POSTOAK Lodge was damaged in a fire.

Captain Stan May said the call went out around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

He said a metal storage building with tractors, garden implements and insecticides was destroyed. May said everything inside the building was also destroyed.

Hazmat is checking the area to make sure there is no contaminants in the water, May said.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

No one was injured and the lodge was not damaged.

Black Dog Fire and Tulsa Fire responded to the call.