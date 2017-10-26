Tulsa Woman To Face Trial For First-Degree Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Woman To Face Trial For First-Degree Murder

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A murder suspect is heading to court and the victim's family said they can't wait to get justice.

Prosecutors said Brittany Wright ran over Briana Dean, killing her last year. 

Jury selection in that first-degree murder trial starts Monday at the Tulsa county courthouse.

Dean leaves behind two children and if the suspect is convicted, that'll be even more children who'll have to grow up without a mother.

"As long as I don't think about it I'm OK," said Dean’s mother Sherri Peetom. 

But seeing her grandchildren run around every day, Sherri Peetom does think about it. A lot. 

Her daughter and the children's mother died after being run over by a car. 

Brittany Wright will soon stand trial for it.

"She's always telling Ava to be careful because cars will kill you. They'll hurt you," said Peetom

For the most part, Peetom said that youthful innocence is still there. 

All they know is that mommy is in heaven, but at 4 years old, the oldest still remembers her mom.

"Just the other day she had a meltdown and wanted mom so that was hard," said Peetom.

Wright is charged with first-degree murder, child neglect (police said her 10-year-old was in the backseat), assault with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of a fatality collision.

Peetom said Wright was arguing with her boyfriend and tossing things out of the car.

Her daughter knew the man and stepped in to see if he needed help.
That's when Peetom said her daughter and Wright got into an argument. 

It escalated to Dean being run over.

"She's affected a total of maybe seven children. Seven children have no mothers," Peetom said. 

She said the preliminary hearings were hard.

And she's not looking forward to hearing all of the details again.

But if it means justice for her daughter, she's ready to face the trial head on.

"Hopefully she'll get the life sentence. That's sad for her kids but that's more mercy then she showed my daughter," Peetom said. 

Dean's mother and grandmother now have custody of her two children.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.