Broken Arrow Gets New Police Chief

A new chief is taking over at the Broken Arrow Police Department.

During a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Brandon Berryhill's wife and kids pinned him with his new "Chief of Police" badge.

Berryhill said he moved to Broken Arrow 23 years ago, and has always chosen to live within the community where he serves.

"These are my neighbors. These are my friends, and so what's great about that, living in town, is I hear about what the needs of the community are at church, at the grocery store, and that helps us to be responsive," Berryhill said.

Berryhill became the acting police chief when David Boggs retired in August.