Tulsans Discuss Church's Response To Immigration, Refugee Issues

Tulsans from all walks of life gathered at the Southminster Presbyterian Church Thursday for an open discussion on immigration and international refugees.

Specifically, how the church and people of faith should respond to those issues.

"That's the only way that we learn and grow from one another, is by hearing each other's perspectives when they're different," said Shannon Fleck of the Oklahoma Conference of Churches.

The Oklahoma Conference of Churches hosts discussions on seven topics throughout the year in different cities.

The next discussion is on criminal justice reform, coming up at the end of November.